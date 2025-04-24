Spooky and Spectacular: Two Price Is Right Live Shows in Rama

Todd Newton hosts The Price is Right Live in 2019 (Photo: Carmcarp1 CC-by-SA 4.0 via Wikimedia Commons)

Casino Rama Entertainment Centre in Rama, Ontario, is set to host a Halloween weekend unlike any other, as The Price Is Right – Live Stage Show arrives for two exciting performances on October 31, 2025, at 9 p.m. and November 1, 2025, at 8 p.m. Whether you’re feeling the festive spirit of Halloween or just eager to catch a thrilling live production, these back-to-back shows are guaranteed to deliver all the suspense and celebration that comes with the legendary game show format.

Casino Rama Entertainment Centre is known for bringing top-tier performances to Ontario, with a modern facility that offers excellent sightlines from every seat. From the first “come on down!” to the final Showcase Showdown, you’ll be on the edge of your seat as contestants guess prices, spin the Big Wheel, and compete for fabulous rewards. Add in the Halloween spirit, and you have a recipe for a memorable night of costumes, candy, and potential jackpots—make sure to bring your enthusiasm and maybe a little luck.

Tickets for either (or both) of these performances are available now at the Casino Rama box office. For a convenient, fee-free purchase option, ScoreBig also carries tickets to both events. With two nights to choose from, there’s plenty of room to plan a weekend getaway or add an extra dose of fun to your Halloween festivities. Enjoy the thrill of seeing your favorite TV game show brought to life right before your eyes.

Gather your friends, don some Halloween flair if you wish, and prepare to experience the interactive excitement that has kept audiences spellbound for generations. You never know—you might leave with more treats than you bargained for.

