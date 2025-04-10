Suicideboys descend on Darien Center in September

Suicideboys Grey Day Tour (Image via Live Nation)

Prepare for an electrifying evening when Suicideboys take the stage at Darien Lake Amphitheater in Darien Center, New York, on September 28, 2025, at 6:30 p.m. Known for their intense beats and unfiltered lyricism, the New Orleans-born duo has garnered a dedicated following worldwide, fueling sold-out shows across the globe. Fans can anticipate a fierce performance that delivers both raw emotion and a high-powered sonic experience, with the group’s catalog spanning tracks like “Paris” and “ULTIMA.”

Tickets for this must-see show are on sale now. You can secure your spot through the official box office or pick up Suicideboys tickets on ScoreBig—where no hidden fees apply. Special offer for TicketNews readers: get 10% off on Suicideboys tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS10. Expect an electrifying crowd fully immersed in the group’s distinctive fusion of trap and hardcore hip-hop, underpinned by lyrics that address life’s dark edges alongside moments of defiant hope.

Over the last few years, Suicideboys have positioned themselves at the cutting edge of the rap scene, bridging elements from various subgenres to create an unmistakable style. Their live sets are a testament to this artistry, combining gritty visuals, relentless energy, and a genuine connection with fans who see their own stories reflected in the music. Whether you’re a die-hard admirer of underground rap or just discovering their sound, this performance at Darien Lake promises to be a highlight of the fall concert season.