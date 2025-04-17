Tampa Showdown: Ice Cube Live at Amalie Arena on September 11

Ice Cube (photo via ScoreBig)

Prepare for a night of legendary hip-hop in Tampa as Ice Cube lands at Amalie Arena on September 11, 2025. With a career that spans more than three decades, he has remained a driving force in music, film and entertainment. Tracks like ‘Check Yo Self’ and ‘You Know How We Do It’ continue to resonate with fans of every generation, and you can expect to hear plenty of these hits live in Tampa Bay.

If you’re hoping to grab a seat for this explosive performance, tickets are available now at the Amalie Arena box office. For a potentially more budget-friendly purchase, ScoreBig also has a selection of tickets with no hidden fees. Whether you’re dedicated to the old-school rap movement or simply want to see a hip-hop pioneer in action, this show is set to deliver an evening of high-octane energy and timeless tunes.

Ice Cube’s influence on modern hip-hop can be traced through countless artists, a testament to his enduring legacy. His stage presence is unmatched, guaranteeing a show that will keep fans on their feet from start to finish. Don’t miss this chance to see a true innovator take the stage in Tampa’s vibrant music scene.

