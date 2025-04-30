Taylor Tomlinson Headlines San Diego Civic

Taylor Tomlinson (Photo: Vbrunophotog, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

Comedian Taylor Tomlinson is set to bring her razor-sharp wit to the San Diego Civic Theatre on August 9, 2025. Tomlinson’s relatable humor and storytelling style have propelled her to the forefront of the comedy scene, showcasing her talents in multiple Netflix specials and late-night television appearances.

Tickets for this laugh-out-loud event are available now at the San Diego Civic Theatre box office. For a convenient option free of extra fees, head over to ScoreBig, where you can find seats that fit your budget without hidden surcharges.

Originally from Southern California, Tomlinson has cultivated a loyal fan base through her candid explorations of modern life, relationships, and the trials of young adulthood. Her candid, clever observations resonate with audiences of all ages, making her one of the most sought-after comedic voices of her generation. The historic San Diego Civic Theatre offers an intimate setting to fully appreciate Tomlinson’s quick punchlines and charismatic stage presence—ensuring a memorable evening for comedy aficionados and newcomers alike.

Shop for Taylor Tomlinson tickets at San Diego Civic Theatre on August 9, 2025

Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 10% off on Taylor Tomlinson tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS10.