Tedeschi Trucks, Gov’t Mule & Betts Unite in Macon

Tedeschi Trucks Band (Photo via ScoreBig)

Blues and rock aficionados are in for a treat when Tedeschi Trucks Band joins forces with Gov’t Mule and Duane Betts for a powerhouse concert on Oct. 11, 2025, at 6:30 p.m. at the Atrium Health Amphitheater in Macon, Georgia. Each act brings a distinctive style: Tedeschi Trucks blend soulful vocals with dazzling guitar work, Gov’t Mule is revered for its southern rock grooves, and Duane Betts carries on the storied Allman Brothers legacy with heartfelt jams. Prepare for an unforgettable evening of virtuosic musicianship and collaborative on-stage magic.

Tickets are on sale starting April 25 at the Atrium Health Amphitheater box office, with additional seats available through ScoreBig, where fans can enjoy transparent pricing free from hidden fees. Expect a night featuring extended solos, improvisational interplay, and a setlist that dives deep into each band’s repertoire. If you’re a lover of robust blues riffs and soulful rock performances, this triple-bill is your dream lineup.

Macon’s rich musical history—being the home of the Allman Brothers Band—makes it the perfect backdrop for a show of this caliber. The Atrium Health Amphitheater’s open-air environment and top-notch acoustics will complement the bluesy, jam-oriented style of these artists. Rally friends and fellow music lovers to immerse yourself in an evening of raw talent and timeless tunes.

Shop for Tedeschi Trucks Band, Gov’t Mule & Duane Betts tickets at Atrium Health Amphitheater on Oct. 11, 2025

