The Avett Brothers Bring Folk-Rock to Savannah

The Avett Brothers (Photo: Moses CC-BY-2.0 via Wikimedia Commons)

Fans of heartfelt folk-rock are in for a treat when The Avett Brothers visit Savannah’s Enmarket Arena on September 13, 2025. Known for their emotive harmonies, honest songwriting, and spirited live performances, The Avett Brothers have cultivated a devoted following across the nation. Their blend of bluegrass, rock, and Americana has produced chart-topping albums and earned them critical acclaim. For long-time fans and newcomers alike, this show in Georgia promises to be a warm evening filled with sing-alongs and foot-stomping melodies.

Tickets to see The Avett Brothers at Enmarket Arena are on sale now at the box office. Music lovers can also purchase their seats to The Avett Brothers through ScoreBig, where you’ll find no hidden fees on top shows. Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 10% off on The Avett Brothers tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS10. Whether you’ve been following the group’s career since the early 2000s or just discovered their down-home charm, this is your chance to catch them in an intimate arena setting.

Enmarket Arena’s modern design and cutting-edge acoustics create an ideal atmosphere for The Avett Brothers’ raw and heartfelt music. Their shows typically include fan favorites, new tunes, and the occasional surprise guest or instrument change-up. Savannah’s unique coastal culture and welcoming spirit will only add to the unforgettable experience. Mark your calendars and prepare for a night of soaring vocals and deeply personal lyrics from one of the most beloved bands in contemporary folk-rock.

