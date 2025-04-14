The Avett Brothers Bring Folk-Rock to Savannah

The Avett Brothers (Photo: Moses CC-BY-2.0 via Wikimedia Commons)

Fans of heartfelt folk-rock are in for a treat when The Avett Brothers visit Savannah’s Enmarket Arena on September 13, 2025. Known for their emotive harmonies, honest songwriting, and spirited live performances, The Avett Brothers have cultivated a devoted following across the nation. Their blend of bluegrass, rock, and Americana has produced chart-topping albums and earned them critical acclaim. For long-time fans and newcomers alike, this show in Georgia promises to be a warm evening filled with sing-alongs and foot-stomping melodies.

Enmarket Arena’s modern design and cutting-edge acoustics create an ideal atmosphere for The Avett Brothers’ raw and heartfelt music. Their shows typically include fan favorites, new tunes, and the occasional surprise guest or instrument change-up. Savannah’s unique coastal culture and welcoming spirit will only add to the unforgettable experience. Mark your calendars and prepare for a night of soaring vocals and deeply personal lyrics from one of the most beloved bands in contemporary folk-rock.

