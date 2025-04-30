The Beths Announce North American Tour

The Beths performing in Redmond, WA, USA in 2022 | Photo credit: David Lee via Wikimedia Commons

New Zealand indie-rockers The Beths signed a new deal with the American record label, Anti-, and along with the band’s new single called “Metal” came the announcement of their North American tour, as well as the U.K. and European treks.

The Beths will kick off their North American tour on October 30 at The Orange Peel in Asheville, then pay visits to many major cities including Atlanta, Austin, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Seattle, Vancouver, Chicago, Toronto, Montreal, Boston, Philadelphia, and more before wrapping it in Washington, D.C. on December 9 at 9:30 Club. Phoebe Rings, Bret McKenzie, Squirrel Flower, and Illuminati Hotties will be opening acts on select dates.

Prior to the North American run, The Beths will tour across the U.K. and Europe in fall, starting from ​​Dublin’s Button Factory on September 18. Their trek overseas will make stops in Glasgow, Manchester, London, France, Amsterdam, Copenhagen, Berlin, Zurich, Barcelona and more, with a final destination in Lisbon on October 17 at LAV.

​​Currently consisting of Elizabeth Stokes on lead vocals and rhythm guitar; Jonathan Pearce on lead guitar and backing vocals; Benjamin Sinclair on bass and backing vocals, along with Tristan Deck on drums, backing vocals, and percussion, The Beths made a breakthrough in August 2018 with their debut record, Future Me Hates Me. In 2020 came the band’s sophomore album, Jump Rope Gazers.

Band’s new single “Metal” marks their first release in two years. The indie outfit’s latest album, Expert in a Dying Field, dropped in 2022, peaking at no. 6 on the Heatseekers chart. It was followed by an expanded edition in 2023, which also included the band’s previously released single “Watching The Credits”. The track reached greater audiences, one of whom was former U.S. president Barack Obama, who featured it on his 2023 summer playlist.

​“In some ways ‘Metal’ is a song about being alive and existing in a human body,” said lead singer Elizabeth Stokes of the new track. “I have a hunger and a curiosity for learning about the world around me, and for learning about myself. And despite all the ways that my body feels like a broken machine, I still marvel at the complexity of such a machine.”

Tickets to The Beth’s tour go on general sale on Friday, May 2, with various presales beginning on Wednesday, April 30 at 10 a.m. local time. Fans can check out the official website of The Beths for ticket purchasing options.

Find the band’s complete tour schedule below:

The Beths 2025 Tour Dates

UK dates

09/18 — Dublin, IE @ Button Factory

09/20 — Manchester, UK @ Albert Hall

09/21 — Glasgow, UK @ SWG3 TV Studio

09/22 — Leeds, UK @ Project House

09/24 — Bristol, UK @ O2 Academy

09/25 — Birmingham, UK @ XOYO

09/26 — London, UK @ Roundhouse

09/27 — Brighton, UK @ CHALK

European dates

09/29 — Tourcoing, FR @ Le Grand Mix

09/30 — Paris, FR @ Le Trabendo

10/01 — Brussels, BE @ Botanique

10/03 — Cologne, DE @ Kantine

10/04 — Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso

10/05 — Hamburg, DE @ Krust

10/07 — Stockholm, SE @ Slaktkyrkan

10/08 — Oslo, NO @ Parkteatret Scene

10/09 — Copenhagen, DK @ Pumpehuset

10/11 — Berlin, DE @ Lido

10/12 — Munich, DE @ Strom

10/13 — Zurich, CH @ Plaza

10/15 — Barcelona, ES @ Razzmatazz 2

10/16 — Madrid, ES @ Nazca

10/17 — Lisbon, PT @ LAV



North American dates

10/30 — Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel *

10/31 — Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse *

11/01 — Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl *

11/03 — Dallas, TX @ The Studio At The Bomb Factory *

11/04 — Austin, TX @ Emo’s *

11/06 — Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren *

11/07 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern *^

11/08 — San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore *

11/12 — Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades *

11/14 — Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom *

11/15 — Seattle, WA @ The Moore Theatre *

11/16 — Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom *

11/18 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Metro Music Hall *

11/19 — Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre *

11/21 — Kansas City, MO @ The Truman *

11/22 — St. Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre *

11/23 — Chicago, IL @ The Salt Shed (Indoor) *+

11/25 — Cleveland, OH @ Globe Iron *

11/26 — Pittsburgh, PA @ Roxian Theatre *

11/28 — Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall *

11/29 — Montreal, QC @ Beanfield Theatre *

12/02 — Boston, MA @ Royale *

12/03 — Providence, RI @ Fete Music Hall *

12/05 — Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Paramount *#

12/06 — Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer *

12/09 — Washington, D.C. @ 9:30 Club *

* = w/ Phoebe Rings

^ = w/ Bret McKenzie

+ = w/ Squirrel Flower

# = w/ illuminati hotties