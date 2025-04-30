The Beths Announce North American Tour
New Zealand indie-rockers The Beths signed a new deal with the American record label, Anti-, and along with the band’s new single called “Metal” came the announcement of their North American tour, as well as the U.K. and European treks.
The Beths will kick off their North American tour on October 30 at The Orange Peel in Asheville, then pay visits to many major cities including Atlanta, Austin, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Seattle, Vancouver, Chicago, Toronto, Montreal, Boston, Philadelphia, and more before wrapping it in Washington, D.C. on December 9 at 9:30 Club. Phoebe Rings, Bret McKenzie, Squirrel Flower, and Illuminati Hotties will be opening acts on select dates.
Prior to the North American run, The Beths will tour across the U.K. and Europe in fall, starting from Dublin’s Button Factory on September 18. Their trek overseas will make stops in Glasgow, Manchester, London, France, Amsterdam, Copenhagen, Berlin, Zurich, Barcelona and more, with a final destination in Lisbon on October 17 at LAV.
Currently consisting of Elizabeth Stokes on lead vocals and rhythm guitar; Jonathan Pearce on lead guitar and backing vocals; Benjamin Sinclair on bass and backing vocals, along with Tristan Deck on drums, backing vocals, and percussion, The Beths made a breakthrough in August 2018 with their debut record, Future Me Hates Me. In 2020 came the band’s sophomore album, Jump Rope Gazers.
Band’s new single “Metal” marks their first release in two years. The indie outfit’s latest album, Expert in a Dying Field, dropped in 2022, peaking at no. 6 on the Heatseekers chart. It was followed by an expanded edition in 2023, which also included the band’s previously released single “Watching The Credits”. The track reached greater audiences, one of whom was former U.S. president Barack Obama, who featured it on his 2023 summer playlist.
“In some ways ‘Metal’ is a song about being alive and existing in a human body,” said lead singer Elizabeth Stokes of the new track. “I have a hunger and a curiosity for learning about the world around me, and for learning about myself. And despite all the ways that my body feels like a broken machine, I still marvel at the complexity of such a machine.”
Tickets to The Beth’s tour go on general sale on Friday, May 2, with various presales beginning on Wednesday, April 30 at 10 a.m. local time. Fans can check out the official website of The Beths for ticket purchasing options.
Find the band’s complete tour schedule below:
The Beths 2025 Tour Dates
UK dates
09/18 — Dublin, IE @ Button Factory
09/20 — Manchester, UK @ Albert Hall
09/21 — Glasgow, UK @ SWG3 TV Studio
09/22 — Leeds, UK @ Project House
09/24 — Bristol, UK @ O2 Academy
09/25 — Birmingham, UK @ XOYO
09/26 — London, UK @ Roundhouse
09/27 — Brighton, UK @ CHALK
European dates
09/29 — Tourcoing, FR @ Le Grand Mix
09/30 — Paris, FR @ Le Trabendo
10/01 — Brussels, BE @ Botanique
10/03 — Cologne, DE @ Kantine
10/04 — Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso
10/05 — Hamburg, DE @ Krust
10/07 — Stockholm, SE @ Slaktkyrkan
10/08 — Oslo, NO @ Parkteatret Scene
10/09 — Copenhagen, DK @ Pumpehuset
10/11 — Berlin, DE @ Lido
10/12 — Munich, DE @ Strom
10/13 — Zurich, CH @ Plaza
10/15 — Barcelona, ES @ Razzmatazz 2
10/16 — Madrid, ES @ Nazca
10/17 — Lisbon, PT @ LAV
North American dates
10/30 — Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel *
10/31 — Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse *
11/01 — Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl *
11/03 — Dallas, TX @ The Studio At The Bomb Factory *
11/04 — Austin, TX @ Emo’s *
11/06 — Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren *
11/07 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern *^
11/08 — San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore *
11/12 — Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades *
11/14 — Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom *
11/15 — Seattle, WA @ The Moore Theatre *
11/16 — Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom *
11/18 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Metro Music Hall *
11/19 — Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre *
11/21 — Kansas City, MO @ The Truman *
11/22 — St. Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre *
11/23 — Chicago, IL @ The Salt Shed (Indoor) *+
11/25 — Cleveland, OH @ Globe Iron *
11/26 — Pittsburgh, PA @ Roxian Theatre *
11/28 — Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall *
11/29 — Montreal, QC @ Beanfield Theatre *
12/02 — Boston, MA @ Royale *
12/03 — Providence, RI @ Fete Music Hall *
12/05 — Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Paramount *#
12/06 — Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer *
12/09 — Washington, D.C. @ 9:30 Club *
* = w/ Phoebe Rings
^ = w/ Bret McKenzie
+ = w/ Squirrel Flower
# = w/ illuminati hotties