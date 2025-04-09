The Eagles Extend Residency at Las Vegas’ Sphere

Legendary rock band The Eagles will settle into the cutting-edge Sphere in Las Vegas for an extended run of shows this fall, giving fans multiple opportunities to experience their iconic hits in a venue designed for ultimate immersion. Kicking off October 3 and stretching into November, this latest residency run marks a high-profile addition to the city’s world-renowned entertainment lineup. From classic songs like “Hotel California” and “Take It Easy” to deeper cuts that highlight their songwriting prowess, these performances promise a night of soulful storytelling and pitch-perfect harmonies.

The Sphere’s next-generation technology and immersive visuals provide an extraordinary backdrop for The Eagles’ timeless catalog. This state-of-the-art venue features high-resolution LED screens and advanced acoustics that turn every seat into a prime vantage point. Whether you’re visiting Las Vegas specifically for this show or planning a broader getaway to enjoy the city’s dining and nightlife, these concerts are sure to be a highlight of your trip. With The Eagles’ signature blend of rock, country, and layered vocal harmonies, fans can look forward to an evening that celebrates decades of music history—sounded in a venue built to wow audiences from the first guitar chord to the final encore.

