The Marías bring soothing indie-pop to Nashville

The Marias perform at in 2019 (Photo: Julio Enriquez from Denver,CO, USA, CC BY 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

Nashville may be known for its country roots, but on September 21 at 8:30 p.m., the city will open its arms to The Marías’ breezy indie-pop at Ascend Amphitheater. Blending elements of R&B, psychedelia, and gentle rock, this rising Los Angeles-based band creates an immersive musical tapestry that’s been winning over fans from coast to coast. Whether they’re performing timeless-sounding ballads or sultry mid-tempo tracks, The Marías consistently deliver a vibe that’s both nostalgic and refreshingly modern.

Special offer for TicketNews readers: get 10% off on The Marías tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS10. This is your chance to witness a group known for its seamless mix of bilingual lyrics and lush instrumentation under the night sky in Music City.

The open-air setting at Ascend Amphitheater aligns perfectly with The Marías’ tranquil yet vibrant sound, allowing their delicate melodies and soft percussion to wash over the crowd. Expect to hear fan favorites such as “I Don’t Know You” and “Hush,” and don’t be surprised if they sprinkle in new gems from their evolving repertoire. The band’s knack for subtle, emotive performance makes this a must-see for those craving a different side of Nashville’s ever-expanding musical identity. Secure your tickets now and step into a dreamy sonic realm this fall.

