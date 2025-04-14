The Marías’ mellow grooves come to Raleigh this fall

The Marias perform at in 2019 (Photo: Julio Enriquez from Denver,CO, USA, CC BY 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

On September 23, The Marías will grace Raleigh’s Red Hat Amphitheater with their spellbinding fusion of indie-pop and soulful undertones. The show begins at 7:30 p.m., offering fans a crisp autumn evening of melodic warmth. The band’s standout approach—seamlessly blending English and Spanish vocals with subtle jazz and psychedelic elements—has fueled their rapid ascent within the music scene, garnering both critical praise and a loyal fan base.

Tickets can be secured through the Red Hat Amphitheater box office. Whether you're a seasoned listener of their dreamy repertoire or exploring their music for the first time, this is an opportunity to see one of indie's most talked-about acts in a scenic outdoor setting.

Red Hat Amphitheater’s downtown locale offers an unparalleled blend of city energy and fresh air, providing an ideal environment for The Marías’ gentle, groove-laden sound. Fans can look forward to a setlist featuring beloved tracks like “Cariño,” plus new material that spotlights the group’s growth. Known for their sultry stage presence and intimate aesthetic, The Marías deliver an experience that feels personal and profound. Mark your calendar for an evening of indie bliss in North Carolina.

