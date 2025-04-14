The Marías serenade Berkeley’s historic Greek Theatre

The Marias perform at in 2019 (Photo: Julio Enriquez from Denver,CO, USA, CC BY 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

Just one day after lighting up Santa Barbara, The Marías head north to perform at the iconic Greek Theatre in Berkeley on July 20 at 7 p.m. Known for their dreamy fusion of indie-pop and R&B influences, the band’s laid-back grooves and bilingual lyrics have attracted fans far and wide. As the East Bay’s cherished open-air venue, the Greek Theatre provides a timeless stage for a group that continues to earn critical acclaim for its delicate melodies and sultry vocal style.

You can purchase tickets directly from the Greek Theatre – U.C. Berkeley box office or on ScoreBig, where you can save tickets to The Marias and other major acts by avoiding hidden fees. Special offer for TicketNews readers: get 10% off on The Marías tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS10. Whether you’re a Bay Area local or traveling from afar, this show offers an intimate glimpse into a band that masterfully balances mellow vibes with undeniable stage presence.

In a venue that has hosted countless luminaries, The Marías are set to create an experience that’s both classic and contemporary. Their repertoire features everything from lush ballads to upbeat tracks, all marked by subtle instrumentation and vocalist María Zardoya’s spellbinding delivery. If you’re looking for a Sunday evening filled with hypnotic tunes under the stars, don’t miss this performance. The Greek Theatre’s amphitheater setting will amplify the band’s atmospheric sound, ensuring a night that resonates long after the final encore.

Shop for tickets to The Marías at Greek Theatre in Berkeley