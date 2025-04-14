The Mars Volta bring their sonic edge to Minneapolis

The Mars Volta (image courtesy ScoreBig



Get ready, Minneapolis: The Mars Volta hit the stage at First Avenue on November 16, starting at 8 p.m. Fans of progressive rock can expect an evening of hypnotic melodies and ferocious energy from a band that thrives on pushing musical boundaries. Renowned for their immersive live experience, The Mars Volta deliver intricate compositions and electrifying improvisations that leave audiences spellbound.

Tickets for this can’t-miss event are available at the First Avenue box office, or you can secure them via The Mars Volta on ScoreBig. With no hidden fees and a streamlined buying process, ScoreBig is a convenient option. Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 10% off on The Mars Volta tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS10. This is your chance to witness a band that has continuously redefined the rock genre.

Minneapolis boasts a rich musical heritage, having produced groundbreaking artists across various styles. The Mars Volta’s upcoming performance adds another layer to the city’s storied reputation. Fans can look forward to the band’s signature blend of Latin, jazz, and psychedelic influences in a live setting that amplifies every experimental turn. Whether you’re a longtime follower or a newcomer to their sound, you can expect to be swept up in the group’s unrelenting momentum from the first chord to the final encore. Lock in your tickets now and experience The Mars Volta’s creative force first-hand.

