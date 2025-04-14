The Mars Volta ready to electrify Newport’s MegaCorp Pavilion

The Mars Volta (image courtesy ScoreBig

Get ready, Kentucky: The Mars Volta are set to unleash their powerful sound at MegaCorp Pavilion in Newport on November 12. The performance starts at 8 p.m. and is sure to deliver a whirlwind of progressive rock energy. Known for their complex compositions and artistic fearlessness, The Mars Volta have been captivating audiences for years with their fusion of diverse influences and near-legendary live shows.

Tickets to this event can be found at the MegaCorp Pavilion box office, or via The Mars Volta through ScoreBig, offering an accessible way for fans to secure seats without hidden fees.

Newport’s thriving music scene provides the perfect backdrop for The Mars Volta’s multifaceted sound. Fans can expect a setlist packed with intricate guitar work, dynamic drumming, and mesmerizing vocals that seamlessly shift from haunting melodies to explosive crescendos. Each show on their tour has been met with raves, so early ticket purchase is advised. Don’t miss out on witnessing a band that consistently pushes the boundaries of genre, carving their own path in the world of modern rock. Mark your calendar and make plans to see The Mars Volta live in Newport.

