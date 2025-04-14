The Mars Volta ready to ignite Pasadena Civic Auditorium

The Mars Volta (image courtesy ScoreBig

Progressive rock enthusiasts in Southern California are eagerly awaiting November 26, when The Mars Volta will take over the Pasadena Civic Auditorium at 8 p.m. Their unique blend of bold experimentalism and heartfelt performance has made them a staple in the rock world. With roots that traverse multiple genres, The Mars Volta never shy away from pushing sonic boundaries, and their live shows offer fans a front-row seat to this musical journey.

Tickets are on sale at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium box office, or can be purchased through The Mars Volta on ScoreBig, where you’ll find no hidden fees at checkout. Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 10% off on The Mars Volta tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS10. This concert promises to be an essential stop for fans looking to dive deeper into the band’s intense soundscapes.

Pasadena Civic Auditorium’s rich history of hosting a variety of events makes it an ideal setting for The Mars Volta’s eclectic style. Expect to hear tracks that showcase the band’s masterful instrumentation, peppered with surprising improvisations that keep each performance fresh. Whether they’re revisiting fan favorites or unveiling new material, The Mars Volta deliver their music with passion and precision. If you’re ready for a night that challenges the norms of traditional rock, this show is the perfect opportunity to experience a group who consistently raise the bar.

Shop for tickets to The Mars Volta at Pasadena Civic Auditorium in Pasadena