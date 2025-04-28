The Oh Hellos Head to Nashville

Nashville’s live music calendar is filling up this fall, and one must-see performance is The Oh Hellos at Brooklyn Bowl on October 19, 2025. This lively indie-folk ensemble is known for merging intricate harmonies with a rootsy, foot-stomping energy—perfect for a city that thrives on musical fusion. Brooklyn Bowl offers a unique concert experience, combining great tunes with the fun-loving atmosphere of bowling lanes and local dining, ensuring an all-around entertaining night out.

Tickets for the show are available directly from Brooklyn Bowl, but if you want a convenient purchase option without hidden fees, ScoreBig is your go-to source. Fans who have attended The Oh Hellos’ past shows praise their warm rapport with the audience, making each performance feel like a communal celebration. With layered instrumentation and sing-along choruses, the band’s sound is a natural fit for Nashville’s vibrant music scene.

The group’s repertoire features songs that range from gentle ballads to full-blown rock-inflected anthems. Their lyrics often explore themes of hope, self-discovery, and camaraderie—a perfect recipe for an uplifting concert experience. Nashville has always been a magnet for artists whose music celebrates authenticity, and The Oh Hellos certainly carry that torch with pride.

Don’t miss your chance to join in the excitement. Whether you’re a longtime follower or experiencing The Oh Hellos for the first time, this upcoming show promises to be an evening filled with joyous melodies and heartfelt performances.

Shop for The Oh Hellos tickets at Brooklyn Bowl – Nashville on October 19, 2025

Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 10% off on The Oh Hellos tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS10.