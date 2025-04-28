The Oh Hellos Return to Portland

The Oh Hellos (Photo: Abby Gillardi, CC BY 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

Portland’s thriving music community is set for a treat as The Oh Hellos return to McMenamins Crystal Ballroom on November 4, 2025. Known for its unique floating dance floor and vintage charm, the Crystal Ballroom will serve as a picturesque venue for the band’s layered harmonies and folk-rock sensibilities. The Oh Hellos have visited Portland in the past, each time drawing enthusiastic crowds who relish the group’s uplifting energy and communal spirit.

Tickets for this show are on sale now through the venue’s box office, or you can browse ScoreBig for a seamless purchase without any extra fees. The Oh Hellos’ live performances are a spectacle of collaboration, often featuring multiple instruments weaving together to create a rich tapestry of sound. Portland audiences, celebrated for their passion for authentic musical experiences, are sure to appreciate every resonant chord.

From heartfelt ballads to rousing anthems, The Oh Hellos’ repertoire reflects a deep commitment to storytelling and sonic exploration. Their onstage chemistry encourages fans to sing along, turning the concert into a shared memory. Whether you’ve been a longtime follower or are just diving into their discography, seeing The Oh Hellos in this storied Portland venue is an experience you won’t soon forget.

Don’t miss your chance to witness one of the indie-folk scene’s most beloved acts. Mark your calendar and prepare for a night of soaring melodies and genuine connection when The Oh Hellos take the Crystal Ballroom stage.

