The Oh Hellos to Perform in Boulder

The Oh Hellos (Photo: Abby Gillardi, CC BY 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

Boulder music lovers will soon be treated to an uplifting indie-folk experience when The Oh Hellos take the stage at Boulder Theater on October 4, 2025. This sibling-fronted band is renowned for blending rich harmonies, guitar-driven hooks, and a vibrant stage presence, creating a dynamic sound that resonates with fans of many musical backgrounds. Boulder Theater, famous for hosting eclectic acts in an intimate atmosphere, will undoubtedly provide the perfect setting for The Oh Hellos’ celebratory vibe.

Tickets are on sale now through the Boulder Theater box office, but if you’re seeking a hassle-free way to secure your spot, ScoreBig is an excellent option. ScoreBig offers tickets with no hidden fees, making it a reliable choice for fans looking to save on top-tier events. With a history of immersive performances and a loyal following, The Oh Hellos bring a sense of communal joy to every show they play.

The band’s style blends everything from folk to rock, weaving together thunderous percussion, sweeping string sections, and crowd-pleasing sing-alongs. Their inclusive, high-energy approach to live music invites newcomers to quickly become active participants in the experience. If you’re looking for a night out in Boulder that offers both soulful music and the electric buzz of a live concert, this event promises to deliver.

With their powerful harmonies and heartfelt songwriting, The Oh Hellos have carved out a niche in the indie-folk world. Don’t miss out on the chance to see them live at one of Colorado’s premier music venues this October.

Shop for The Oh Hellos tickets at Boulder Theater on October 4, 2025

Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 10% off on The Oh Hellos tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS10.