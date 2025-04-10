Theo Von to Take the Stage in Saint Paul June 20

Theo Von (image courtesy ScoreBig)

Comedy fans in Saint Paul have a thrilling reason to celebrate this summer: Theo Von is set to perform at the Xcel Energy Center on June 20 at 8 p.m. A rising star in the stand-up circuit, Von’s quick-witted humor and penchant for off-the-cuff storytelling have earned him a massive following across the country. From his successful podcast appearances to his buzzworthy comedy specials, he continues to captivate audiences with a mix of self-deprecating humor, sharp observations, and an unfiltered perspective on everyday life.

Saint Paul has long been a hub for arts and culture, with its vibrant music venues and thriving comedy scene. Theo Von’s upcoming show will further bolster the city’s reputation as a hot spot for top-tier entertainment. Whether you’re a longtime comedy connoisseur or just looking for a night of lighthearted fun, this event is sure to deliver plenty of laughs. Mark your calendar, round up some friends, and prepare for an evening of unforgettable stand-up from one of the nation’s most in-demand comedians.