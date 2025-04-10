Theo Von to Take the Stage in Saint Paul June 20

Theo Von (image courtesy ScoreBig)

Theo Von to Take the Stage in Saint Paul June 20

Tickets On SaleMadeline Page8 seconds ago

Comedy fans in Saint Paul have a thrilling reason to celebrate this summer: Theo Von is set to perform at the Xcel Energy Center on June 20 at 8 p.m. A rising star in the stand-up circuit, Von’s quick-witted humor and penchant for off-the-cuff storytelling have earned him a massive following across the country. From his successful podcast appearances to his buzzworthy comedy specials, he continues to captivate audiences with a mix of self-deprecating humor, sharp observations, and an unfiltered perspective on everyday life.

Tickets are available now both at the Xcel Energy Center box office, or you can shop for Theo Von tickets on ScoreBig. With no hidden ticket fees and a focus on budget-friendly deals, ScoreBig is a top choice for those looking to snag great seats without breaking the bank. Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 10% off on Theo Von tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS10.

Saint Paul has long been a hub for arts and culture, with its vibrant music venues and thriving comedy scene. Theo Von’s upcoming show will further bolster the city’s reputation as a hot spot for top-tier entertainment. Whether you’re a longtime comedy connoisseur or just looking for a night of lighthearted fun, this event is sure to deliver plenty of laughs. Mark your calendar, round up some friends, and prepare for an evening of unforgettable stand-up from one of the nation’s most in-demand comedians.

Shop for tickets to Theo Von at Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul now – and grab 10% off using code TICKETNEWS10

Tickets On Sale

Other Tickets On Sale News from Ticketnews.com

LCD Soundsystem to Light Up Sandy Amphitheater on Aug. 12

LCD Soundsystem to Light Up Sandy Amphitheater on Aug. 12

Madeline Page 6 minutes ago
Read More
Suicideboys descend on Darien Center in September

Suicideboys descend on Darien Center in September

Madeline Page 8 minutes ago
Read More
Katt Williams Heads to Nationwide Arena in Columbus

Katt Williams Heads to Nationwide Arena in Columbus

Madeline Page 10 minutes ago
Read More