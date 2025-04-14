Thirty Seconds to Mars hit The Kia Forum this summer

Thirty Seconds to Mars (Photo courtesy ScoreBig)

Rock fans, get ready to power up your summer: Thirty Seconds to Mars are set to bring their electrifying show to The Kia Forum in Inglewood, California, on August 16 at 7:30 p.m. Renowned for their cinematic sound and high-energy concerts, the band—fronted by brothers Jared and Shannon Leto—has spent years captivating global audiences with anthems like “Kings and Queens” and “The Kill.” Attendees can expect a night packed with immersive visuals, singalong choruses, and the infectious adrenaline that has become the group’s trademark.

Tickets for this performance are now available at The Kia Forum box office, but they can also be purchased through Thirty Seconds To Mars on ScoreBig. The platform offers seats for major events at competitive prices, free of hidden service fees. Special offer for TicketNews readers: get 10% off on Thirty Seconds to Mars tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS10. Whether you’re a longtime fan or a new listener drawn to the band’s dynamic sound, this show promises an unforgettable live experience.

The Kia Forum has a storied history of hosting legendary acts, and this evening is poised to be a highlight of the summer music calendar. Thirty Seconds to Mars have a reputation for bridging the gap between alternative rock and pop sensibilities, ensuring there’s something for everyone in their setlist. From epic production design to Jared Leto’s unmistakable vocals, each element of the show will combine to create a night of musical spectacle. Don’t miss your chance to see one of modern rock’s defining bands on their latest tour stop in Southern California.

Shop for tickets to Thirty Seconds to Mars at The Kia Forum in Inglewood