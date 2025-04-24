Two Shows in One Day: Price Is Right Live in Bethlehem

Todd Newton hosts The Price is Right Live in 2019 (Photo: Carmcarp1 CC-by-SA 4.0 via Wikimedia Commons)

Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, is set to host not one but two performances of The Price Is Right – Live Stage Show on October 19, 2025. First up is a 3 p.m. matinee show, followed by an evening performance at 8 p.m. Both will be held at the Wind Creek Event Center, giving fans in the Lehigh Valley region ample opportunity to experience the sights, sounds, and big-win excitement of this beloved touring production.

The Price Is Right – Live Stage Show captures all the glitz of the iconic TV series that generations have grown to love. Attendees can look forward to watching popular pricing games come alive on stage, complete with spinning the Big Wheel, trying to guess the correct retail costs, and, of course, the possibility of heading into a dramatic Showcase Showdown. For those who have always wanted a taste of game-show glory, the live format allows random audience members to be called up to compete—truly making the show an interactive adventure for everyone present.

Tickets to either—or both—of the performances can be purchased directly from the Wind Creek Event Center box office, ensuring a straightforward path to your seat. Alternatively, ScoreBig also offers tickets without hidden fees, letting you choose the option that best suits your schedule and budget. With two showtimes to pick from, you can even make a day of it, enjoying local dining or attractions in Bethlehem before or after the performance.

Whether you attend the afternoon matinee, the evening spectacle, or both, The Price Is Right – Live Stage Show promises an unforgettable experience. Bring your friends and family along, and who knows—you just might be the next contestant up on stage, spinning for a chance at fabulous prizes.

Event Links

