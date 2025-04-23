We Came As Romans Take Denver’s Fillmore Auditorium

We Came as Romans (Photo: Drew de F Fawkes, CC BY 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

Metalcore enthusiasts in the Mile High City are set for a pounding good time when We Came As Romans tear into Fillmore Auditorium – Colorado on August 16, 2025, at 6:00 p.m. For over a decade, the band has turned heads with its dynamic guitar work, forceful rhythms, and vocals that pivot from gritty shouts to melodic refrains. It’s this versatility that has kept them a fan favorite while they’ve toured extensively and released multiple albums.

Denver’s Fillmore Auditorium is renowned for hosting some of the biggest names in rock, and this show promises to continue that tradition. The spacious, open-floor venue offers a highly engaging ambiance, inviting fans to jump, sing, and immerse themselves in a night dedicated to loud, unapologetic music. We Came As Romans’ performances are known for their personal touch, with band members often expressing gratitude for fans who have supported their musical journey.

Snag your tickets now through the Fillmore Auditorium box office or ScoreBig, where you can lock in your seat without hidden ticket fees. If you’ve been itching to see how metalcore is meant to be played—up close, personal, and with unrelenting passion—then this event is a must. Denver is poised for a sonic assault that will leave concertgoers with memories and stories to share for years. Join the crowd and prepare for the impact of a live We Came As Romans experience.

Shop for We Came As Romans tickets at Fillmore Auditorium – Colorado on August 16

