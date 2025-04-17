Wilco Heads North to Calgary This August

Wilco (image courtesy ScoreBig)

Wilco will arrive at the Southern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium on Aug. 29 for an 8 p.m. show that marks the band’s return to Canada. Calgary concertgoers can look forward to Wilco’s signature fusion of pop-rock and alternative influences, a style that has earned them international acclaim and a devoted fan community.

Tickets are available now through the venue’s box office, as well as via ScoreBig, a platform that lists tickets for major events without hidden fees. Make sure to act promptly, as Wilco’s dedicated fan base often leads to quick sellouts.

Celebrated for reinventing their sound from album to album, Wilco’s live shows regularly draw upon decades of material. The band’s experimental spirit shines in hits like ‘I Am Trying to Break Your Heart,’ while their softer side appears in acoustic numbers that highlight introspective songwriting. Whether you appreciate their earliest alt-country roots or the more layered, experimental releases, this show in Calgary promises to encompass a broad musical spectrum. Don’t miss the chance to see how Wilco adapts its catalog for a live Canadian audience, bringing fresh energy and a bit of improvisation to each performance.

