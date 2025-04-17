Wilco Ventures to Bonner’s KettleHouse Amphitheater

Wilco (image courtesy ScoreBig)

Fans in Big Sky Country can look forward to seeing Wilco take the stage at KettleHouse Amphitheater on Aug. 22 at 8 p.m. Situated in Bonner, Montana, this open-air venue provides a picturesque setting for Wilco’s blend of pop-rock, alt-country, and inventive sonic experimentation. It’s a rare chance for locals and travelers alike to experience a band that has been hailed for its live transformations of fan-favorite tracks.

Tickets for the KettleHouse Amphitheater performance are on sale now. You can purchase seats at the venue’s official box office or turn to ScoreBig to find deals on tickets that come without hidden fees. With Wilco’s dedicated fan base and Montana’s scenic backdrop, this concert is sure to be a memorable event.

Having a long-standing history of acclaimed albums like ‘Summerteeth’ and ‘Wilco (The Album),’ the band’s repertoire spans decades. Their eclectic approach ensures that each show resonates with seasoned fans familiar with deep cuts, as well as newcomers eager to discover Wilco’s musical range. Expect intricate instrumentation, relatable lyrics, and a distinctive aesthetic that continually redefines the boundaries of rock. If you’re near Bonner in late August, don’t miss this opportunity to witness Wilco’s adventurous live performance in a truly breathtaking outdoor setting.

