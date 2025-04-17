ZZ Top Heading to NYC’s Beacon Theatre on September 17

ZZ Top (photo via ScoreBig)

New York City’s Beacon Theatre will be buzzing on September 17 when ZZ Top takes the stage at 7:30 p.m. Known for their unique style and signature beards, this Texas-born trio has been churning out hits for decades, earning their place among rock’s all-time greats. The Beacon Theatre, celebrated for its exceptional acoustics and art deco design, will provide a majestic setting for hits like ‘Cheap Sunglasses’ and ‘I’m Bad, I’m Nationwide.’

Tickets for this fall concert are on sale now through the Beacon Theatre box office.

ZZ Top’s consistent touring schedule and engaging live shows have kept them relevant across multiple generations. Expect frontman Billy Gibbons to dazzle on guitar, alongside the band’s locked-in rhythms and playful onstage chemistry. Whether you’ve been a fan since the ’70s or discovered their music more recently, you won’t want to miss this opportunity to see them take on the Big Apple.

