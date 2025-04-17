ZZ Top to Rock Eugene on August 17

ZZ Top (photo via ScoreBig)

Oregon fans are in for a treat as ZZ Top rolls into Eugene for an August 17 concert at Cuthbert Amphitheater. Taking the stage at 6:30 p.m., the legendary Texas trio promises a show packed with classic hits that have defined rock radio for generations. With their distinctive beards, bluesy guitar riffs, and southern swagger, ZZ Top has forged a legacy that continues to draw crowds of all ages.

Tickets to the Eugene show are on sale now at the venue’s box office, as well as through ScoreBig, where fans can find great deals without hidden fees. This offers die-hard supporters and newcomers alike an opportunity to catch the band live, performing tracks like ‘Tush,’ ‘Gimme All Your Lovin’,’ and more. There’s nothing quite like the groove ZZ Top delivers, and hearing them in an open-air setting only adds to the experience.

Cuthbert Amphitheater offers a fantastic outdoor atmosphere, nestled along the Willamette River in Eugene. It has long been a popular spot for summer concerts, and this appearance by ZZ Top is sure to be another highlight on the venue’s roster. Expect the band’s signature mix of fun-loving stage presence and polished musicianship that’s sure to keep fans dancing into the night.

Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 10% off on ZZ Top tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS10.