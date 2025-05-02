.38 Special in Coachella tickets on sale

38 Special (Photo: Ben Strasser, U.S. Air Force, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons)

Southern rock legends .38 Special are set to take the stage at Spotlight 29 Casino in Coachella, California, on September 19, 2025. Renowned for hits such as ““Hold On Loosely”” and ““Caught Up in You,”” the band has been delivering high-energy performances since the late 1970s. Their blend of rock, country, and blues continues to captivate fans and newcomers alike, earning them a well-deserved place in rock history.

Situated in the scenic Coachella Valley, Spotlight 29 Casino has become a popular venue for concerts, gaming, and entertainment. The casino’s showroom boasts top-notch acoustics and seating, ensuring a memorable experience for .38 Special’s devoted fanbase. Whether you’ve been following them for decades or recently discovered their music, you can expect an electrifying show filled with classic anthems and signature southern flair.

Tickets for this performance are on sale now. You can purchase them directly at the Spotlight 29 Casino box office or find great deals at ScoreBig, where you’ll never pay hidden ticket fees. Using ScoreBig is a convenient way to secure your seat, ensuring you won’t miss a moment of .38 Special’s classic rock tunes under the desert sky.

Don’t miss the chance to see these rock veterans perform live in one of California’s prime entertainment destinations. Secure your seat early and get ready for a nostalgic night of timeless hits.

