Air Reveals Additional ‘Moon Safari’ 2025 Tour Dates

French music duo Air added North American dates to their “Moon Safari” tour, scheduled for September and October.

Nicolas Godin and Jean-Benoît Dunckel began the tour last year to mark the 25th anniversary of their landmark debut album. They’ll continue performing the entire album live during these upcoming shows.

Air will first head to South American cities including Brazil’s Sao Paulo, Peru’s Lima, and Colombia’s Bogota in May after performing at Switzerland Caribana Festival in Cranz on May 6. Summer will see the duo make a great deal of appearances at the gigs across the U.K. and Europe in major cities like London, Paris, Madrid, Istanbul, Athens, Hamburg, Oxford, Dublin, Helsinki, and more, from June 6 through their final show on August 16 at Paredes De Coura Festival in Portugal.

The North American leg of the “Moon Safari” trek will begin on September 21 at Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, making stops in Phoenix, San Francisco, Chicago, Washington, D.C., Toronto, and more. It will wrap with a-two-night performance at Brooklyn Paramount in Brooklyn, NY on October 10 and 11.

Fans can check Air’s official website for more information and ticket purchasing options.

Blending the elements of electronica, chillout, ambient, electronic pop, and progressive rock in their music, Air garnered international success with debut album, Moon Safari, in 1998. It was followed by The Virgin Suicides, a soundtrack for Sofia Coppola’s film of the same title in 2000. Then arrived the albums 10 000 Hz Legend, Talkie Walkie, Pocket Symphony, Love 2, Le voyage dans la lune, along with 2012 record, Music for Museum, being their last album to date.

See Air’s full tour schedule below:

Air 2025 Tour Dates (North American dates at the bottom)

05/06 — Crans, CH @ Caribana Festival

05/24 — Sao Paulo, BR @ C6 Festival

05/28 — Lima, PE @ Arena 1

05/30 — Bogota, CO @ Coliseo Midplus

06/06 — London, GB @ Lido Festival

06/07 — Paris, FR @ We Love Green Festival

06/17 — Dublin, IE @ Fairview Park

06/21 — Lido De Camaiore, IT @ La Prima Estate Festival

06/23 — Zagreb, HR @ InMusic Festival

06/24 — Sofia, BG @ Arena Sofia Kolodruma

06/26 — Madrid, ES @ Noches Del Botanico

06/28 — Istanbul, TR @ Gezgin Salon Festival

06/29 — Athens, GR @ Herodes Atticus Theater

07/03 — Herouville, FR @ Beauregard Festival

07/05 — Eindhoven, NL @ Klokgebouw

07/06 — Luxembourg, LU @ Rockhal

07/09 — Aix Les Bains, FR @ Musilac

07/10 — Juan Les Pins, FR @ Jazz A Juan

07/11 — La Rochelle, FR @ Francos

07/16 — Munich, DE @ Tollwood Tent Festival

07/18 — Hamburg, DE @ Stadtpark Open Air Festival

07/24 — Arles, FR @ Les Escales @ Theatre Antique

07/25 — Toulouse, FR @ Poney Club

07/26 — St Nazaire, FR @ Escales De St Nazaire

07/27 — Suffolk, GB @ Latitude Festival

08/01 — Oxfordshire, GB @ Wilderness Festival

08/02 — North Berwick, GB @ The Lighthouse Festival

08/06 — Bonn, DE @ Kunstrasen Open Air Festival

08/07 — Lokeren, BE @ Lokerse Feesten

08/08 — Helsinki, FI @ Flow Festival

08/16 — Paredes De Coura, PT @ Paredes De Coura Festival



09/21 — Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl (w/ The Hollywood Bowl Orchestra) *

09/24 — San Diego, CA @ Cal Coast Credit Union Amphitheater

09/26 — Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Financial Theater

09/28 — San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic

09/30 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Sandy Amphitheatre

10/02 — Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre

10/05 — Chicago, IL @ The Auditorium

10/06 — Cleveland, OH @ MGM Northfield Park

10/07 — Washington, DC @ The Theater at MGM National Harbor

10/09 — Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall

10/10 — Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Paramount

10/11 — Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Paramount

* = w/ Bonobo (DJ set)