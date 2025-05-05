Air Reveals Additional ‘Moon Safari’ 2025 Tour Dates
French music duo Air added North American dates to their “Moon Safari” tour, scheduled for September and October.
Nicolas Godin and Jean-Benoît Dunckel began the tour last year to mark the 25th anniversary of their landmark debut album. They’ll continue performing the entire album live during these upcoming shows.
Air will first head to South American cities including Brazil’s Sao Paulo, Peru’s Lima, and Colombia’s Bogota in May after performing at Switzerland Caribana Festival in Cranz on May 6. Summer will see the duo make a great deal of appearances at the gigs across the U.K. and Europe in major cities like London, Paris, Madrid, Istanbul, Athens, Hamburg, Oxford, Dublin, Helsinki, and more, from June 6 through their final show on August 16 at Paredes De Coura Festival in Portugal.
The North American leg of the “Moon Safari” trek will begin on September 21 at Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, making stops in Phoenix, San Francisco, Chicago, Washington, D.C., Toronto, and more. It will wrap with a-two-night performance at Brooklyn Paramount in Brooklyn, NY on October 10 and 11.
Fans can check Air’s official website for more information and ticket purchasing options.
Blending the elements of electronica, chillout, ambient, electronic pop, and progressive rock in their music, Air garnered international success with debut album, Moon Safari, in 1998. It was followed by The Virgin Suicides, a soundtrack for Sofia Coppola’s film of the same title in 2000. Then arrived the albums 10 000 Hz Legend, Talkie Walkie, Pocket Symphony, Love 2, Le voyage dans la lune, along with 2012 record, Music for Museum, being their last album to date.
See Air’s full tour schedule below:
Air 2025 Tour Dates (North American dates at the bottom)
05/06 — Crans, CH @ Caribana Festival
05/24 — Sao Paulo, BR @ C6 Festival
05/28 — Lima, PE @ Arena 1
05/30 — Bogota, CO @ Coliseo Midplus
06/06 — London, GB @ Lido Festival
06/07 — Paris, FR @ We Love Green Festival
06/17 — Dublin, IE @ Fairview Park
06/21 — Lido De Camaiore, IT @ La Prima Estate Festival
06/23 — Zagreb, HR @ InMusic Festival
06/24 — Sofia, BG @ Arena Sofia Kolodruma
06/26 — Madrid, ES @ Noches Del Botanico
06/28 — Istanbul, TR @ Gezgin Salon Festival
06/29 — Athens, GR @ Herodes Atticus Theater
07/03 — Herouville, FR @ Beauregard Festival
07/05 — Eindhoven, NL @ Klokgebouw
07/06 — Luxembourg, LU @ Rockhal
07/09 — Aix Les Bains, FR @ Musilac
07/10 — Juan Les Pins, FR @ Jazz A Juan
07/11 — La Rochelle, FR @ Francos
07/16 — Munich, DE @ Tollwood Tent Festival
07/18 — Hamburg, DE @ Stadtpark Open Air Festival
07/24 — Arles, FR @ Les Escales @ Theatre Antique
07/25 — Toulouse, FR @ Poney Club
07/26 — St Nazaire, FR @ Escales De St Nazaire
07/27 — Suffolk, GB @ Latitude Festival
08/01 — Oxfordshire, GB @ Wilderness Festival
08/02 — North Berwick, GB @ The Lighthouse Festival
08/06 — Bonn, DE @ Kunstrasen Open Air Festival
08/07 — Lokeren, BE @ Lokerse Feesten
08/08 — Helsinki, FI @ Flow Festival
08/16 — Paredes De Coura, PT @ Paredes De Coura Festival
09/21 — Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl (w/ The Hollywood Bowl Orchestra) *
09/24 — San Diego, CA @ Cal Coast Credit Union Amphitheater
09/26 — Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Financial Theater
09/28 — San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic
09/30 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Sandy Amphitheatre
10/02 — Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre
10/05 — Chicago, IL @ The Auditorium
10/06 — Cleveland, OH @ MGM Northfield Park
10/07 — Washington, DC @ The Theater at MGM National Harbor
10/09 — Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall
10/10 — Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Paramount
10/11 — Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Paramount
* = w/ Bonobo (DJ set)