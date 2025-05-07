Ticketnews Ads
AIR & Bonobo to Play KCRW Festival at Hollywood Bowl; tickets on sale

Madeline Page

KCRW Festival presents “Air & Bonobo” at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, California, on Sept. 21, 2025. Fans can enjoy sets from two innovative electronic acts under the stars of this iconic outdoor venue.

Tickets are on sale now for the festival evening. Purchase at the Hollywood Bowl box office or online via ScoreBig, offering tickets to major events with no hidden fees.

French duo Air, known for their lush downtempo recordings, will be joined by British producer Bonobo, celebrated for immersive live performances that blend electronic and organic sounds.

The Hollywood Bowl’s legendary acoustics and scenic hillside setting create an unforgettable backdrop for this unique electronic festival experience.

