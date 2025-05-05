Aly & AJ Columbus tickets on sale for KEMBA Live! concert

Aly & AJ return to central Ohio on Saturday, Oct. 11, bringing shimmering indie‑pop and fresh cuts from Silver Deliverer to KEMBA Live!—the indoor/outdoor warehouse venue on Columbus’ Scioto Riverfront. The Michalka sisters have traded teen‑pop origins for crystalline harmonies, guitar‑driven hooks and candid, coming‑of‑age storytelling that resonates with Gen Z and millennials alike.

KEMBA Live! (formerly Express Live!) is prized for tiered sightlines, pristine acoustics and skyline views. Whether the roof is retracted for river breezes or the walls are bathed in LED color, the 2,200‑capacity room offers a rare chance to see charting acts up close—an ideal canvas for the duo’s dynamic switch‑offs between jangly Telecasters and atmospheric synths.

Tickets are available now at the venue box office, but savvy fans can avoid surprise fees by purchasing through ScoreBig, where transparent pricing and instant mobile delivery make checkout painless.

Columbus audiences last caught Aly & AJ at Newport Music Hall in 2022; local press hailed the show’s “arena‑sized emotion in an intimate space.” Expect that energy amplified, plus story‑driven visuals and a medley of mid‑2000s crowd‑pleasers that segue seamlessly into the sisters’ newer, more mature material.

Shop for Aly & AJ tickets at KEMBA Live! on October 11, 2025

Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 10% off on Aly & AJ tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS10.