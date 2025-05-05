Aly & AJ White Oak Music Hall Houston tickets on sale

Aly & AJ return to Texas on Thursday, Oct. 31, 2025, for an intimate Halloween‑night set downstairs at White Oak Music Hall in Houston. Showtime is 6:30 p.m., giving fans plenty of time to catch the duo’s spirited performance before evening festivities in the Heights neighborhood.

Tickets are available via the venue’s box office and—fee free—through ScoreBig. Secure your spot early; the downstairs room’s limited capacity often leads to fast sell‑outs.

The sisters’ 2025 tour highlights new folk‑tinged tracks while keeping cornerstone hits alive. Expect live‑band arrangements that showcase their musicianship on guitar and keys, plus playful nods to the season—costumes encouraged.

White Oak Music Hall’s downstairs stage is renowned for crisp sound and up‑close sightlines, allowing Houston fans to experience Aly & AJ’s layered vocals in an immersive setting.

Shop for Aly & AJ tickets at White Oak Music Hall – Downstairs on October 31, 2025

Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 10% off on Aly & AJ tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS10.