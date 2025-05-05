Aly & AJ set for Franklin Music Hall in Philadelphia; tickets on sale

Aly & AJ bring their infectious pop‑rock to Philadelphia’s Franklin Music Hall on Tuesday, Oct. 21 at 7 p.m. The sister duo, known for harmonies as tight as their lifelong bond, continue riding a fresh wave of popularity thanks to viral success on TikTok and a string of mature, guitar‑driven singles that showcase their musical growth.

Franklin Music Hall—once the legendary Electric Factory—offers the industrial‑chic vibe and roomy floor that turns every show into an immersive dance‑along. Expect a set packed with 2020s fan favorites “Slow Dancing” and “Attack of Panic,” alongside a healthy dose of mid‑2000s classics that first catapulted Aly & AJ into the spotlight.

Tickets are available now at the Franklin Music Hall box office. Fans looking for transparent pricing can snag seats at ScoreBig, where all listed prices include fees up front. Philly audiences are never shy about showing their enthusiasm, so don’t wait to lock in your spot for a night of soaring hooks and sibling chemistry.

The October date lands during peak fall concert season, making it a perfect excuse for a mid‑week musical escape. Arrive early, explore the Northern Liberties food scene, and settle in for a nostalgic yet forward‑thinking performance.

