Ana Gabriel in Austin Oct. 3 tickets on sale

Iconic vocalist Ana Gabriel wraps her regional swing at Moody Center ATX in Austin on Friday, Oct. 3 at 8 p.m. Austin’s newest large-scale venue seats roughly 15,000 and boasts state-of-the-art sound, making it the perfect setting for Gabriel’s dramatic ballads and spirited norteño rhythms.

The Rock en Español pioneer continues to influence artists across genres, and her Austin set promises surprises—perhaps a Tejano-flavored cover or two—to honor the Live Music Capital’s diverse scene.

Given Austin’s vibrant Latin-music crowd and the city’s appetite for marquee concerts, this closing night is expected to move quickly. Don’t miss your chance to see a legend close out her U.S. run.

