Ana Gabriel in Laredo: Sames Auto Arena tickets on sale

Ana Gabriel (Photo courtesy ScoreBig)

Mexican icon Ana Gabriel is bringing her powerhouse voice to South Texas this fall, headlining Sames Auto Arena in Laredo on Oct. 5, 2025 at 8 p.m. The stop is part of the legendary singer-songwriter’s 2025 trek, giving border-city fans a rare chance to hear beloved hits like “Quién Como Tú,” “Simplemente Amigos” and “Ay Amor” live in an arena built for big-night energy.

Tickets are on sale now. Fans can purchase seats directly from the Sames Auto Arena box office, or skip the lines and hidden fees by shopping at ScoreBig, where transparent pricing makes it easy to score great deals on major events.

Gabriel’s unmistakable raspy tone and genre-spanning catalog—from pop and ranchera to Latin rock—have earned her multiple Latin Grammy honors and more than 30 million albums sold worldwide. Her concerts often feature a career-spanning set list, intimate storytelling and a full Latin band that turns every ballad into a communal singalong. Expect the Laredo crowd—home to a vibrant Mexican music scene—to match Gabriel’s passion song for song.

With strong demand expected from both Texas and Northern Mexico, early buyers will have the widest selection of floor and lower-bowl seats. Don’t miss the chance to celebrate a living Latin music legend as she fills Sames Auto Arena with timeless anthems of love and resilience.

