Andrea Bocelli Signs Global Touring Deal with AEG Presents

(L-R) Amos Bocelli, Veronica Berti (Manager), Kirk Sommer (WME), M. Andrea Bocelli, Jay Marciano (CEO, AEG), Francesco Pasquero (Manager), Eugenio D’Andrea (Legal Consultant), David Levy (WME) \ Photo via AEG Presents

Andrea Bocelli has signed a major global touring agreement with AEG Presents, marking a significant shift in the next chapter of his live performance career. The exclusive five-year partnership, announced Monday, will give AEG Presents full responsibility for managing and producing all of Bocelli’s ticketed live events worldwide beginning January 1, 2026.

The agreement—developed in collaboration with Bocelli’s management team and WME—covers performances across all five continents, solidifying the Italian tenor’s position as a global cultural icon.

“This extraordinary partnership marks a fundamental new chapter for Andrea’s global career,” said co-managers Veronica Berti and Francesco Pasquero. “We are extremely pleased to sign with such exceptional partners who have… shown a deep commitment to the artistic vision.”

Jay Marciano, Chairman and CEO of AEG Presents, personally traveled to Italy to meet with Bocelli ahead of the deal.

“I wanted to understand the man and the artist before embarking on this journey,” Marciano said. “I’m truly thrilled to welcome him into our family and help take his artistry to even greater heights.”

WME’s Kirk Sommer and David Levy echoed the enthusiasm.

“We are incredibly proud to have worked closely with all parties to make this partnership a reality,” they said in a joint statement. “M. Andrea Bocelli is not only a unique, extraordinary talent but also a cultural ambassador whose legacy continues to grow.”

The announcement also underscores a deepening relationship with Universal Music Group, Bocelli’s longtime record label partner, aligning his recording and touring activities under a unified global vision.

No specific tour dates have been announced yet under the new agreement, but fans can expect continued performances from one of the world’s most recognized classical artists well into the next decade.