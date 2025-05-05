Argentine Pop Singer Emilia Announces North American Dates

Latin pop sensation Emilia has announced a string of U.S. tour dates set for 2025. The rising Argentine star will headline performances in Miami Beach, Los Angeles, and Brooklyn this summer and fall.

The brief 2025 trek kicks off August 23 at The Fillmore Miami Beach at Jackie Gleason Theater before heading to The Wiltern in Los Angeles on September 4. Emilia will then wrap the string of performances with a stop at Brooklyn Paramount on September 6. Additional dates may be announced at a later time.

Tickets for Emilia’s 2025 USA tour stops will be available starting with artist registration sign-up, which opened on Friday, May 2 at 7 a.m. PST/10 a.m. EST and runs through Monday, May 5 at 8 p.m. PST/11 p.m. EST. Fans can register for the artist pre-sale via Emilia’s official website.

Those who sign up will have access to purchase tickets early during the artist pre-sale, which opens on Wednesday, May 7 at 10 a.m. local time and closes at 11 p.m. local time. Additional pre-sales will run throughout the week, with general on-sale beginning Friday, May 9 at 10 a.m. local time at Ticketmaster.com.

Emilia, known for blending Latin pop with urban and R&B influences, first made waves as part of the all-female group Rombai before launching her solo career. Since then, she’s steadily climbed international charts with hits like “Como Si No Importara” and “Cuatro Veinte,” and has built a passionate fan base through both studio releases and high-energy live shows.

A list of U.S. tour dates can be found below:

Emilia 2025 USA Tour Dates

Date Venue and City August 23, 2025 The Fillmore Miami Beach at Jackie Gleason Theater – Miami Beach, FL September 4, 2025 The Wiltern – Los Angeles, CA September 6, 2025 Brooklyn Paramount – Brooklyn, NY

