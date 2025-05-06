Benson Boone in Atlanta: State Farm Arena tickets on sale

Benson Boone (Photo courtesy ScoreBig)

Benson Boone will light up downtown Atlanta on Wednesday, Sept. 10, 2025, when his headline tour rolls into State Farm Arena. The breakthrough pop vocalist—who first rocketed up the charts with the platinum single “Beautiful Things” and a massive following on TikTok—brings his soaring voice and arena‑ready production to Georgia’s capital for one night only.

Boone’s rise has been meteoric since his 2021 debut on “American Idol.” His sold‑out club dates quickly gave way to major‑market theaters, and now the 22‑year‑old Washington native is headlining top NBA‑sized venues across North America. Recent set lists mix emotionally charged hits such as “Ghost Town,” “Sugar Sweet,” and the anthemic new single “Slow It Down” with fan‑favorite covers that showcase Boone’s dynamic range.

This Atlanta stop lands early in the southern leg of the tour, giving Peach State fans an early look at Boone’s new stage design and lighting package before the show moves on to Florida and Texas. Expect a high‑energy night packed with sing‑along choruses and plenty of chances for Boone’s signature crowd interaction.

