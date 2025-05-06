Benson Boone tickets on sale in Denver at Ball Arena

Benson Boone (Photo courtesy ScoreBig)

Benson Boone will bring his soaring vocals and heartfelt pop-rock sound to Denver’s Ball Arena on Sept. 22, 2025. The Idaho-born singer-songwriter, who first captured national attention on “American Idol,” is touring behind his breakout hits “Beautiful Things,” “Ghost Town” and the platinum single “In the Stars.” Fans in the Mile High City can expect an evening packed with Boone’s emotive piano ballads, driving pop anthems and brand-new material.

Tickets for the Sept. 22 show are on sale now.

Boone’s rapid ascent has included a sold-out 2024 headline trek and acclaimed sets at festivals like Lollapalooza. His intimate storytelling and powerhouse range have earned comparisons to Lewis Capaldi and Sam Smith, while his social media following tops five million strong. With Ball Arena’s state-of-the-art acoustics, Denver crowds will witness Boone’s dynamic live presence in its full glory.

Whether you are discovering Boone for the first time or have been streaming his debut EP “Walk Me Home…” on repeat, this is a can’t-miss fall tour stop that promises cathartic sing-along moments and fresh tracks from a forthcoming full-length album.

