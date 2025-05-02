Buckcherry (photo via ScoreBig)

Hard rock mainstays Buckcherry are set to bring their high-octane show to Starland Ballroom in Sayreville, New Jersey, on July 18, 2025. Known for their gritty riffs, powerful vocals, and hits like “Lit Up” and “Sorry,” Buckcherry has remained a staple on the rock scene for more than two decades. Starland Ballroom, boasting an intimate atmosphere and stellar acoustics, will offer fans the ideal setting to experience the band’s raw energy up close and personal.

Tickets for this electrifying summer gig are on sale now at the Starland Ballroom box office. For those wanting a broader selection of seats and the added benefit of zero hidden fees, ScoreBig is also available as a top resource for Buckcherry fans. With a storied history of live shows that keep the crowd on their feet, Buckcherry continues to prove that old-school rock ’n’ roll spirit is alive and thriving.

This summer performance comes at a pivotal time for the band, which has consistently released music that pushes the boundaries of modern rock. Expect a heavy dose of their classic hits mixed with new material, ensuring a dynamic setlist that will resonate with longtime admirers and new listeners alike. Don’t miss the chance to experience the unfiltered rock energy that Buckcherry delivers—secure your tickets and get ready for a night of pure adrenaline at Starland Ballroom.

