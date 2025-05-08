Ticketnews Ads
Cannibal Corpse Announce Fall U.S. Tour Dates with Municipal Waste

ConcertsOlivia Perreault20 seconds ago

Death metal pioneers Cannibal Corpse have announced a new slate of fall tour dates across the United States. The brutal trek will span more than 20 cities beginning in mid-September and feature support from Municipal Waste and Fulci on select dates.

The tour kicks off September 15 in Nashville, Tennessee, and will bring the band to cities including Milwaukee, San Diego, Pittsburgh, and Charlotte before wrapping on October 22 in North Carolina. Several performances are part of major festivals like Louder Than Life and the NE Metal and Hardcore Fest.

Tickets will be available via a Live Nation pre-sale beginning Thursday, May 8 at 10 a.m. local time using the code FREESTYLE. General ticket sales begin Friday, May 9 at 10 a.m. local time via the band’s official website. Tickets are also available on resale marketplaces such as Ticket Club, where members can save by avoiding typical service fees. Visit Cannibal Corpse Tickets to shop available listings.

Formed in 1988, Cannibal Corpse have become one of the most influential bands in the death metal genre, known for their uncompromising sound, controversial lyrics, and relentless touring. Their longevity and consistency have earned them a dedicated global fanbase and legendary status in extreme music circles.

Find Cannibal Corpse’s full list of upcoming tour dates below:

Cannibal Corpse U.S. Tour Dates

Date Venue and City Shop
09/15 Marathon Music Works – Nashville, TN Tickets
09/17 The Mill & Mine – Knoxville, TN Tickets
09/18 Louder Than Life – Louisville, KY Tickets
09/19 The Roxian – Pittsburgh, PA Tickets
09/20 NE Metal and Hardcore Fest – Worcester, MA Tickets
09/22 Buffalo RiverWorks – Buffalo, NY Tickets
09/23 The Agora – Cleveland, OH Tickets
09/24 The Intersection – Grand Rapids, MI Tickets
09/26 The Rave – Milwaukee, WI Tickets
09/27 Epic Event Center – Green Bay, WI Tickets
09/28 First Ave – Minneapolis, MN Tickets
09/29 The Truman – Kansas City, MO Tickets
09/30 Diamond Ballroom – Oklahoma City, OK Tickets
10/02 The Van Buren – Phoenix, AZ Tickets
10/03 Ventura Theater – Ventura, CA Tickets
10/04 House Of Blues – Anaheim, CA Tickets
10/05 Soma – San Diego, CA Tickets
10/07 Rialto Theater – Tucson, AZ Tickets
10/09 The Aztec Theatre – San Antonio, TX Tickets
10/10 House Of Blues – Houston, TX Tickets
10/11 The Hall – Little Rock, AR Tickets
10/12 Mars Music Hall – Huntsville, AL Tickets
10/14 The Ritz – Raleigh, NC Tickets
10/15 The National – Richmond, VA Tickets
10/17 The Paramount – Huntington, NY Tickets
10/18 Starland Ballroom – Sayreville, NJ Tickets
10/19 The Fillmore – Silver Spring, MD Tickets
10/21 The Norva – Norfolk, VA Tickets
10/22 The Fillmore – Charlotte, NC Tickets

