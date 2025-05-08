Cannibal Corpse Announce Fall U.S. Tour Dates with Municipal Waste

Death metal pioneers Cannibal Corpse have announced a new slate of fall tour dates across the United States. The brutal trek will span more than 20 cities beginning in mid-September and feature support from Municipal Waste and Fulci on select dates.

The tour kicks off September 15 in Nashville, Tennessee, and will bring the band to cities including Milwaukee, San Diego, Pittsburgh, and Charlotte before wrapping on October 22 in North Carolina. Several performances are part of major festivals like Louder Than Life and the NE Metal and Hardcore Fest.

New U.S. Tour Dates Announced!

Support from @MunicipalWaste and @fulciband on select shows.

Tickets on sale this week.

https://www.cannibalcorpse.net — Cannibal Corpse (@CorpseOfficial) May 8, 2025

Tickets will be available via a Live Nation pre-sale beginning Thursday, May 8 at 10 a.m. local time using the code FREESTYLE. General ticket sales begin Friday, May 9 at 10 a.m. local time via the band’s official website. Tickets are also available on resale marketplaces such as Ticket Club, where members can save by avoiding typical service fees. Visit Cannibal Corpse Tickets to shop available listings.

Formed in 1988, Cannibal Corpse have become one of the most influential bands in the death metal genre, known for their uncompromising sound, controversial lyrics, and relentless touring. Their longevity and consistency have earned them a dedicated global fanbase and legendary status in extreme music circles.

Find Cannibal Corpse’s full list of upcoming tour dates below:

Cannibal Corpse U.S. Tour Dates

Date Venue and City Shop 09/15 Marathon Music Works – Nashville, TN Tickets 09/17 The Mill & Mine – Knoxville, TN Tickets 09/18 Louder Than Life – Louisville, KY Tickets 09/19 The Roxian – Pittsburgh, PA Tickets 09/20 NE Metal and Hardcore Fest – Worcester, MA Tickets 09/22 Buffalo RiverWorks – Buffalo, NY Tickets 09/23 The Agora – Cleveland, OH Tickets 09/24 The Intersection – Grand Rapids, MI Tickets 09/26 The Rave – Milwaukee, WI Tickets 09/27 Epic Event Center – Green Bay, WI Tickets 09/28 First Ave – Minneapolis, MN Tickets 09/29 The Truman – Kansas City, MO Tickets 09/30 Diamond Ballroom – Oklahoma City, OK Tickets 10/02 The Van Buren – Phoenix, AZ Tickets 10/03 Ventura Theater – Ventura, CA Tickets 10/04 House Of Blues – Anaheim, CA Tickets 10/05 Soma – San Diego, CA Tickets 10/07 Rialto Theater – Tucson, AZ Tickets 10/09 The Aztec Theatre – San Antonio, TX Tickets 10/10 House Of Blues – Houston, TX Tickets 10/11 The Hall – Little Rock, AR Tickets 10/12 Mars Music Hall – Huntsville, AL Tickets 10/14 The Ritz – Raleigh, NC Tickets 10/15 The National – Richmond, VA Tickets 10/17 The Paramount – Huntington, NY Tickets 10/18 Starland Ballroom – Sayreville, NJ Tickets 10/19 The Fillmore – Silver Spring, MD Tickets 10/21 The Norva – Norfolk, VA Tickets 10/22 The Fillmore – Charlotte, NC Tickets

