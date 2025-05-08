Cannibal Corpse Announce Fall U.S. Tour Dates with Municipal Waste
Death metal pioneers Cannibal Corpse have announced a new slate of fall tour dates across the United States. The brutal trek will span more than 20 cities beginning in mid-September and feature support from Municipal Waste and Fulci on select dates.
The tour kicks off September 15 in Nashville, Tennessee, and will bring the band to cities including Milwaukee, San Diego, Pittsburgh, and Charlotte before wrapping on October 22 in North Carolina. Several performances are part of major festivals like Louder Than Life and the NE Metal and Hardcore Fest.
New U.S. Tour Dates Announced!
Support from @MunicipalWaste and @fulciband on select shows.
Tickets on sale this week.
https://www.cannibalcorpse.net
— Cannibal Corpse (@CorpseOfficial) May 8, 2025
Tickets will be available via a Live Nation pre-sale beginning Thursday, May 8 at 10 a.m. local time using the code FREESTYLE. General ticket sales begin Friday, May 9 at 10 a.m. local time via the band’s official website. Tickets are also available on resale marketplaces such as Ticket Club, where members can save by avoiding typical service fees. Visit Cannibal Corpse Tickets to shop available listings.
Formed in 1988, Cannibal Corpse have become one of the most influential bands in the death metal genre, known for their uncompromising sound, controversial lyrics, and relentless touring. Their longevity and consistency have earned them a dedicated global fanbase and legendary status in extreme music circles.
Find Cannibal Corpse’s full list of upcoming tour dates below:
Cannibal Corpse U.S. Tour Dates
|Date
|Venue and City
|Shop
|09/15
|Marathon Music Works – Nashville, TN
|Tickets
|09/17
|The Mill & Mine – Knoxville, TN
|Tickets
|09/18
|Louder Than Life – Louisville, KY
|Tickets
|09/19
|The Roxian – Pittsburgh, PA
|Tickets
|09/20
|NE Metal and Hardcore Fest – Worcester, MA
|Tickets
|09/22
|Buffalo RiverWorks – Buffalo, NY
|Tickets
|09/23
|The Agora – Cleveland, OH
|Tickets
|09/24
|The Intersection – Grand Rapids, MI
|Tickets
|09/26
|The Rave – Milwaukee, WI
|Tickets
|09/27
|Epic Event Center – Green Bay, WI
|Tickets
|09/28
|First Ave – Minneapolis, MN
|Tickets
|09/29
|The Truman – Kansas City, MO
|Tickets
|09/30
|Diamond Ballroom – Oklahoma City, OK
|Tickets
|10/02
|The Van Buren – Phoenix, AZ
|Tickets
|10/03
|Ventura Theater – Ventura, CA
|Tickets
|10/04
|House Of Blues – Anaheim, CA
|Tickets
|10/05
|Soma – San Diego, CA
|Tickets
|10/07
|Rialto Theater – Tucson, AZ
|Tickets
|10/09
|The Aztec Theatre – San Antonio, TX
|Tickets
|10/10
|House Of Blues – Houston, TX
|Tickets
|10/11
|The Hall – Little Rock, AR
|Tickets
|10/12
|Mars Music Hall – Huntsville, AL
|Tickets
|10/14
|The Ritz – Raleigh, NC
|Tickets
|10/15
|The National – Richmond, VA
|Tickets
|10/17
|The Paramount – Huntington, NY
|Tickets
|10/18
|Starland Ballroom – Sayreville, NJ
|Tickets
|10/19
|The Fillmore – Silver Spring, MD
|Tickets
|10/21
|The Norva – Norfolk, VA
|Tickets
|10/22
|The Fillmore – Charlotte, NC
|Tickets
