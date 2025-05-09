David Lee Roth Plots Summer 2025 US Tour

David Lee Roth, legendary frontman of Van Halen and iconic solo artist, is returning to the stage with a newly announced Summer 2025 U.S. Tour. The high-energy run will take Roth across the country for a string of intimate shows at theaters, casinos, and outdoor venues beginning in late July and running through mid-September.

The tour kicks off on July 31 in Hollywood, Florida, with stops that include Atlantic City, Huntington, Cincinnati, and St. Louis, before wrapping on September 14 in Napa, California. In total, Roth will hit over a dozen cities during the tour, offering fans a rare chance to see the rock legend up close in smaller, fan-focused venues.

Tickets are already available, with sales underway now through official ticket outlets. For full ticketing information and tour updates, fans can visit davidleeroth.com. Tickets are also available on ticket resale marketplaces like Ticket Club, where members can save big by avoiding the service fees commonly found on other platforms. Visit David Lee Roth Tickets for more details.

David Lee Roth rose to fame as the electrifying frontman of Van Halen, one of rock’s most successful bands, and is known for hits like “Jump,” “Panama,” and “Hot for Teacher.” His solo career further cemented his status as a rock icon with standout tracks such as “Just Like Paradise” and “Yankee Rose.” Roth has largely stepped away from the spotlight in recent years, making this tour a must-see return to form for longtime fans.

Find his full list of upcoming U.S. dates below:

David Lee Roth Summer 2025 US Tour Dates

Date Venue and City July 31, 2025 Hard Rock Live – Hollywood, FL August 3, 2025 Seminole Hard Rock Tampa Event Center – Tampa, FL August 6, 2025 Hard Rock Live Bristol – Bristol, VA August 8, 2025 Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena – Atlantic City, NJ August 10, 2025 The Paramount – Huntington, NY August 13, 2025 Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom – Hampton Beach, NH August 15, 2025 Turning Stone Resort Casino – Verona, NY August 17, 2025 The Wind Creek Event Center – Bethlehem, PA August 18, 2025 Hard Rock Live Northern Indiana – Gary, IN August 21, 2025 Hard Rock Outdoor Arena – Cincinnati, OH August 25, 2025 The Factory – St. Louis, MO August 29, 2025 Lucas Oil Live – Thackerville, OK September 12, 2025 Mountain Winery – Saratoga, CA September 14, 2025 Blue Note Summer Sessions – Napa, CA

