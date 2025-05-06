David Lee Roth tickets on sale in Atlantic City at Hard Rock Live Etess Arena

David Lee Roth (Photo: Abby Gillardi, CC-by-2.0 via Wikimedia Commons)

David Lee Roth returns to the Jersey Shore with an Aug. 8, 2025, headliner at Hard Rock Live Etess Arena in Atlantic City. The high-voltage set promises a nostalgic trip through Van Halen’s glory years, filtered through Roth’s trademark bravado.

Roth’s Atlantic City appearances are legendary for spontaneous storytelling, outrageous costumes and crowd-wide sing-alongs to “Dance the Night Away.” Following record-breaking casino shows in 2023, demand for this outing is already spiking along the Boardwalk.

Hard Rock Live’s 5,500-seat theater boasts first-class sightlines and premium acoustics, ensuring every fan catches the aerial kicks and neon-hued stage effects.

