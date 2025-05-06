Ticketnews Ads
David Lee Roth tickets on sale in Bristol at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino

David Lee Roth (Photo: Abby Gillardi, CC-by-2.0 via Wikimedia Commons)

Madeline Page

David Lee Roth lands at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Bristol in Bristol, Virginia, on Aug. 6, 2025. The show offers Southwest Virginia rockers a rare chance to catch the iconic frontman up close.

Tickets for the Aug. 6 performance are available now through the casino box office and ScoreBig, where transparent pricing and no hidden fees keep the purchasing experience hassle-free.

From his days launching MTV to commanding stadiums worldwide, Roth’s repertoire spans feel-good pop-rock anthems and blistering guitar showcases. Expect pyrotechnic storytelling, crowd participation and the mega-hits that defined an era.

The new Bristol property’s concert hall delivers cutting-edge production, making it an ideal setting for Roth’s larger-than-life persona. Fans should act quickly—demand in the Tri-Cities region is fierce.

