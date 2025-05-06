David Lee Roth tickets on sale in Verona at Turning Stone Event Center

David Lee Roth (Photo: Abby Gillardi, CC-by-2.0 via Wikimedia Commons)

David Lee Roth rolls into Upstate New York for an Aug. 15, 2025, date at the Event Center inside Turning Stone Resort & Casino in Verona. Central New York audiences will witness the swagger that made Roth a household name.

Tickets are on sale through the resort yet many fans opt for ScoreBig to avoid hidden service charges.

Roth’s return to the Mohawk Valley fuels anticipation among rock loyalists who last saw him headline the Syracuse market over a decade ago. Expect a mix of Van Halen deep cuts and solo gems delivered with his trade-mark humor.

The Event Center’s modern production and spacious floor promise a festival-like atmosphere for the Friday-night crowd.

Shop for David Lee Roth tickets at Turning Stone Event Center on August 15, 2025

Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 10% off on David Lee Roth tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS10.