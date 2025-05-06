Ticketnews Ads
David Lee Roth tickets on sale in Verona at Turning Stone Event Center

David Lee Roth (Photo: Abby Gillardi, CC-by-2.0 via Wikimedia Commons)

David Lee Roth tickets on sale in Verona at Turning Stone Event Center

Tickets On SaleMadeline Page5 seconds ago

David Lee Roth rolls into Upstate New York for an Aug. 15, 2025, date at the Event Center inside Turning Stone Resort & Casino in Verona. Central New York audiences will witness the swagger that made Roth a household name.

Tickets are on sale through the resort yet many fans opt for ScoreBig to avoid hidden service charges.

Roth’s return to the Mohawk Valley fuels anticipation among rock loyalists who last saw him headline the Syracuse market over a decade ago. Expect a mix of Van Halen deep cuts and solo gems delivered with his trade-mark humor.

The Event Center’s modern production and spacious floor promise a festival-like atmosphere for the Friday-night crowd.

Shop for David Lee Roth tickets at Turning Stone Event Center on August 15, 2025

Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 10% off on David Lee Roth tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS10.

Tickets On Sale

Other Tickets On Sale News from Ticketnews.com

Benson Boone tickets on sale in Portland at Moda Center at the Rose Quarter

Benson Boone tickets on sale in Portland at Moda Center at the Rose Quarter

Madeline Page 11 seconds ago
Read More
Ana Gabriel heads to Indianapolis: Gainbridge Fieldhouse tickets on sale

Ana Gabriel heads to Indianapolis: Gainbridge Fieldhouse tickets on sale

Madeline Page 19 seconds ago
Read More
James tickets on sale in Seattle at The Showbox

James tickets on sale in Seattle at The Showbox

Madeline Page 25 seconds ago
Read More