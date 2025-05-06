Djo & Post Animal tickets on sale in Berkeley at Greek Theatre – U.C. Berkeley

Djo (Photo via artist tour poster)

Djo and Post Animal headline the historic Greek Theatre – U.C. Berkeley in Berkeley, California, on Oct. 18, 2025, bringing their boundary-defying pop/rock sound to the Bay Area. Expect an atmospheric evening under the stars, complete with Djo’s emotive vocals and bold stage visuals.

Tickets for the Oct. 18 performance are on sale now. Purchase at the Greek Theatre box office or online via ScoreBig, which guarantees no hidden service charges, offers mobile ticket delivery, and backs every order with a 100% money-back guarantee. ScoreBig makes it easy for West Coast fans to lock in their seats.

Known for his artful blend of synthesizers, guitar riffs, and honest lyricism, Djo has carved out a distinctive place in modern pop and rock. His live shows have earned praise for seamless production, compelling setlists, and an immersive atmosphere that resonates with both longtime devotees and newcomers.

The Berkeley stop is a highlight on the tour’s West Coast swing, preceded by electrifying sets in Phoenix and beyond. Opening the night, Post Animal will set the tone with their psychedelic grooves and high-energy performance.

Berkeley audiences can explore the campus’s vibrant arts scene and gourmet eateries before the show, then gather at the Greek Theatre for an unforgettable concert under Northern California skies. Don’t miss your chance—tickets are going fast.

Shop for Djo & Post Animal tickets at Greek Theatre – U.C. Berkeley on October 18, 2025

Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 10% off on Djo & Post Animal tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS10.