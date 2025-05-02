Eric Church & Charles Wesley Godwin Fresno tickets on sale

Eric Church (image courtesy ScoreBig)

Central California’s country fans are in for a treat this fall when Eric Church and Charles Wesley Godwin perform at Save Mart Center in Fresno on November 14, 2025. A mainstay in the country music scene, Church has cultivated a dedicated following with his raw vocal delivery and rock-influenced sound. Godwin’s poignant lyrics and folksy charm will open the night, creating an engaging atmosphere sure to resonate with fans of all ages.

Tickets for the show are on sale now via the Save Mart Center box office, or you can skip the hassle and purchase directly on ScoreBig, where the price you see is the price you pay. Concertgoers in Fresno have long awaited Church’s return, having experienced in past tours the full-throttle energy he brings to every stage he graces. From chart-toppers like “Some of It” to deeper cuts beloved by his core audience, each performance is a testament to Church’s authenticity.

With Charles Wesley Godwin set to start the evening, fans can look forward to a dynamic blend of songwriting styles—traditional country threads weaving seamlessly with modern storytelling. Save Mart Center, located on the Fresno State campus, is known for showcasing marquee events, and the combination of these two artists makes for a must-see night of music. Prepare to sing along, tap your boots, and be part of an unforgettable evening.

