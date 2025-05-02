Eric Church & Charles Wesley Godwin Portland tickets on sale

Eric Church (image courtesy ScoreBig)

The Rose City will welcome a night of authentic country tunes when Eric Church performs alongside Charles Wesley Godwin at the Moda Center on November 7, 2025. Church’s impassioned live shows have garnered praise across North America, showcasing his deep catalog of hits—from radio favorites to hidden gems. Godwin’s involvement ensures fans also experience the next generation of country-folk, rich with vivid narratives and a heartfelt performance style.

Tickets for this concert are now on sale through the Moda Center box office, or they can be purchased easily at ScoreBig, where no hidden fees mean you’ll see the total cost upfront. It’s an opportunity you won’t want to miss if you’re eager to catch Church’s return to Portland, a city that has welcomed his down-to-earth style and relatable storytelling. Expect to hear anthems like “Smoke a Little Smoke” and “Round Here Buzz,” along with new material sure to spark singalongs throughout the arena.

Church, known to many as “The Chief,” has consistently challenged the boundaries of the country genre, incorporating rock riffs and soulful melodies into his work. Meanwhile, Charles Wesley Godwin’s reputation for sincere songwriting adds another layer of artistry. With both performers onstage, the evening will celebrate country’s ability to connect with audiences through shared experiences, heartbreak, and hope, all set to a timeless beat.

Shop for Eric Church tickets at Moda Center on November 7, 2025

Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 10% off on Eric Church & Charles Wesley Godwin tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS10.