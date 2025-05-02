Eric Church & Charles Wesley Godwin Salt Lake City tickets on sale

Eric Church (image courtesy ScoreBig)

Country music superstar Eric Church is bringing his electrifying live show to Salt Lake City this fall, joined by rising country-folk artist Charles Wesley Godwin. The event is set for October 23, 2025, at the Delta Center, promising an evening full of heartfelt ballads, foot-stomping energy, and authentic country spirit. Church—known for hits like “Springsteen” and “Drink in My Hand”—has spent years captivating fans with his unique blend of country-rock edge, drawing sellout crowds around the country. Godwin, a West Virginia native, adds his evocative storytelling and soulful approach to the night, making this a perfect pairing for fans seeking fresh, honest songwriting.

Tickets for this performance are on sale now. Fans can secure seats directly at the Delta Center box office, ensuring a spot to witness Church’s legendary stage presence and Godwin’s compelling tunes live. Those looking for a convenient, fee-free alternative can also find tickets at ScoreBig, where major events are always available at competitive prices—no hidden charges attached. This show offers an unforgettable chance to see Eric Church continue his tradition of delivering high-octane performances, all while showcasing the next wave of country-folk talent.

Salt Lake City has long been a favorite stop for Church, who is renowned for forging real connections with his audiences. Expect an evening brimming with energy and heartfelt performances as these two artists converge in a special event highlighting country music’s evolution and broad appeal. Whether you’re a longtime Church devotee or discovering him for the first time, you won’t want to miss this experience.

