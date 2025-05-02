Eric Church & Elle King Pittsburgh tickets on sale

Eric Church (image courtesy ScoreBig)

Pittsburgh is in for a night of soulful vocal fireworks when Eric Church teams up with Elle King at PPG Paints Arena on September 12, 2025. Church, often referred to as one of country music’s most dynamic performers, continues to push creative boundaries while keeping true to his roots. Adding a unique twist to the evening is singer-songwriter Elle King, who brings a rock and blues-infused take on country. Expect an eclectic show with plenty of energy, as both artists share a passion for live performances that really connect with audiences.

Tickets for this powerhouse lineup are on sale now at the PPG Paints Arena box office. If you’re hoping to save on fees, ScoreBig offers a direct way to purchase seats at transparent prices. Pittsburgh fans have welcomed Eric Church before, and his shows often sell out thanks to hits like “Springsteen” and “Drink in My Hand.” Meanwhile, Elle King is known for her crossover chart success, raspy vocals, and fearless stage presence.

PPG Paints Arena regularly hosts top-tier musical acts, but this particular night stands out for the way Church and King’s styles complement one another—country grit meets soulful rock. Whether you’re there for Church’s heartfelt anthems, King’s rollicking approach, or both, you’re guaranteed a memorable, foot-stomping night in the Steel City. Don’t wait to grab your tickets—this is a concert fans will be talking about long after the last song ends.

Shop for Eric Church tickets at PPG Paints Arena on September 12, 2025

Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 10% off on Eric Church & Ellle King tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS10.