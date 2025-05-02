Eric Church & Marcus King Band Indianapolis tickets on sale

Eric Church (image courtesy ScoreBig)

Indianapolis will get a heavy dose of Southern-flavored rock and country when Eric Church pairs up with the Marcus King Band at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on October 9, 2025. Church’s lively shows have garnered accolades for their raw honesty, crowd engagement, and diverse mix of hits. Marcus King, known for his soulful, blues-infused guitar style, brings a fresh edge that spans multiple genres, making their collaboration a thrilling prospect for Indy music lovers.

Tickets are on sale now through the Gainbridge Fieldhouse box office, but you can also purchase them on ScoreBig, where you’ll find no hidden fees. Located in the heart of downtown Indianapolis, Gainbridge Fieldhouse is no stranger to high-profile events, and this concert continues that tradition of welcoming top-tier talent. From Church’s evocative ballads to Marcus King’s stunning guitar solos, the night promises a full spectrum of musical emotion.

With Church’s catalog boasting hits like “Desperate Man” and “Smoke a Little Smoke,” and King’s ability to bend bluesy riffs into country-rock jams, fans are primed for a setlist that keeps them on their feet. Don’t miss this opportunity to see two of the genre’s most exciting acts share one stage. Whether you’re all about the rootsy grit or prefer mainstream country hooks, there’s something in store for every ear at Gainbridge Fieldhouse this October.

