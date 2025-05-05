Goodell, Trump Reveal 2027 NFL Draft Will Be Held in Washington, D.C.

Donald Trump (Photo by Shealeah Craighead, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons) \ Roger Goodell (Photo by Cpl. Alexis Moradian, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons)

U.S. President Donald Trump and NFL commissioner Roger Goodell joined forces Monday afternoon to reveal that the 2027 NFL Draft will officially take place in Washington, D.C.

Trump and Goodell announced the news from the Oval Office at the White House alongside Commanders owner Josh Harris and Washington, D.C. mayor Muriel Bowser, revealing that the three-day event will be held at the District’s iconic landmarks like the National Mall and Pennsylvania Avenue.

“I’m pleased to reveal that the 2027 NFL Draft — that’s a big thing — will be held right here in our Nation’s Capital, Washington, D.C. on the National Mall,” Trump said.

According to Goodell, the event is expected to draw “well over a million people” — a number that would break the previous record of 775,000 fans at the 2024 NFL Draft in Detroit.

“We think we can have a tremendous impact on this community,” Goodell said. “And it will not just be an event; it will be something that will show the world how far the nation’s capital has come and where it’s going.”

Trump noted that “the draft is a celebration of one of our country’s most cherished cultural institutions, and the annual highlight for football fans everywhere.”

“Everyone in the world is going to be watching,” Trump said. “We look forward to welcoming people from across the nation, from all over the world.”

Washington, D.C.’s event will follow the 2026 NFL Draft in Pittsburgh. At this time, there are talks of The Bills hosting the NFL Draft in either 2028 or 2029, following the opening of their new stadium in 2027.